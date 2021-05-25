It has now been confirmed that there have been another four positive cases of Coronavirus detected in the Northern Suburbs of Melbourne, all of which are close contacts of the fifth case identified this morning.

There are now 9 active community cases in the city.

There have been 168 primary close contacts identified and so far, 84 had returned negative results.

On top of this, new exposure sites have been listed, with Queens Parade McDonalds in Clifton Hill being listed for customers on May 22 between 6 PM and 7 PM.

A positive case also attended Bamboo House in Melbourne’s CBD on May 21, between 11 AM and 11:50 AM.

Both sites are TIER 1 locations, which means any who visited the locations must get tested for COVID-19 and isolate for 14 days.

A full list of exposure sites can be found on the DHS website, here.

