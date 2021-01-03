Contact tracing has seen two popular stores in Melbourne’s eastern and southeastern suburbs added to the state’s growing list of sites exposed to COVID-19.

IKEA Springvale and Kmart Burwood are among those added to the list of potentially high-risk locations as Victoria continues to grapple with the new cluster of coronavirus cases.

Those who visited the IKEA on the 29th December between 4pm and 6pm and those who visited the Kmart on the 28th December between 6:15pm and 6:30pm are being told to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

A person who has since tested positive to COVID-19 was also understood to have visited Federation Square on the 23rd December between 11:00pm and 11:30pm, while another attended the Chants Summer Festival in Lakes Entrance on the 29th December between 9:30am and 10:45am.

The festival was forced to shut abruptly just a week after opening.

Anyone who attended either locations are being asked to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Meanwhile, the Moorabbin Costco store was also added to the list of exposed locations after contact tracers found that a positive case had shopped in the store on 30th December.

Brighton Beach, a Southland Jeweller, an Asian grocer in Camberwell, a V-Line bus service from Lakes Entrance, a Bunnings in Box Hill South and a Woolworths Metro store in Black Rock have also been added to the DHHS’s list of exposed locations.

There are currently 32 active cases of the virus in the state, after a further three were confirmed on Sunday.

You can find a full list of exposed locations at the DHHS website here.