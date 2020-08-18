Police are warning Melburnians they could be fined if they drive anywhere to exercise, even if it’s within five kilometres of their home.

The warning has been issued on social media on the Port Phillip Police Facebook page.

It clarified that driving to exercise spots, such as parks or the beach, is not permitted under Stage 4 restrictions, after noting many in the community were unaware of the rule.

Exemptions are in place for those who cannot exercise without driving somewhere, such as mobility difficulties or safety reasons.

Those caught flouting the rules will face a $1652 on-the-spot fine.