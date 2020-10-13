Coronavirus has spread into regional Victoria overnight, with three cases diagnosed in the state’s north-east.

As such, Police will now crackdown on the Ring Of Steel that separates Melbourne from Regional Victoria.

Police and the ADF will now check all cars passing through the Little River checkpoint to ensure that authorities can track all incoming and outgoing residents.

Three cases were diagnosed in Shepperaton overnight, with the Victorian Government now asking residents to get tested, quickly.

Coronavirus COVID-19 melbourne Regional Victoria