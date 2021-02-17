Victoria Police swarmed in on a gym in Melbourne’s northern suburbs on Tuesday after it continued to operate during the five-day snap lockdown.

Al’s Gym in Campbellfield was filled with gym goers when officers arrived on the scene. A police helicopter also hovered above the venue as patrons were forced outside.

The owner was reportedly fined for flouting public health directions which stated that all gyms were to be closed over the circuit breaker action period.

Businesses who are found to be in breach of restrictions can face fines of up to $10,000.

Al’s Gym took to social media overnight to thank its clients for their support.

“Unfortunately we can’t open tomorrow just because the owner got charged and if we do open tomorrow they’ll charge him one more time and remand him till December,” an Instagram post read.

“The good news is, we will be opening the doors for you this Thursday.

“Have a well deserved rest day tomorrow!”