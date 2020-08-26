Protesters have spilled onto suburban streets in Melbourne’s outer southeast to rebel against the city’s strict COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Vision circulating online shows more than 100 people walking through the streets of Dandenong on Wednesday afternoon.

At least a dozen officers could be seen on site monitoring activity in the area.

Police said the protest was “recurring” at George Andrews Reserve each afternoon, with 11 fines issued on Tuesday.

“Anyone planning to attend this protest would be blatantly breaching the chief health officer’s directions and putting Victorian lives at risk,” Victoria Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Be assured Victoria Police will be responding and will take appropriate action.”

A 17-year-old Endeavour Hills man was also arrested on Tuesday after failing to provide identification for breaching the chief health officer’s directions.

He was remanded to face Children’s Court on Wednesday on charges of assaulting police, failing to state his name and address, and breaching bail conditions as well as health guidelines.

Tuesday’s protest activity remains under investigation.

AAP