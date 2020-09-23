Police will investigate an illegal swingers’ party in Colac last month after the town was struck by a spike in local cases.

The Herald Sun reports that Victoria Police only became aware of the illegal gathering in the days following the event.

There was a spike in the number of local cases around Colac after the event, however, it is unclear whether there is a link between the two.

Following the event, Police served two fines of $1,652 to the homeowners who hosted the event.

The Colac area saw an initial wave of more than 90 cases in early August linked to a local abbatoir.

After the spread of the virus in the area was largely brought under control, a second outbreak emerged in late August.

Currently, there are five active cases in the shire’s area.

