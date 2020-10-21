Victoria Police say that they will be using drones and helicopters to monitor grand final parties this Saturday night.

Crowds at Melbourne’s parks and beaches among other busy spots will be high on the police watch list.

So-called “enforcement squads” will be paying special attention Richmond and Geelong.

Meanwhile, both Melbourne and Yarra councils say that their council-wide bans on public drinking will continue to be enforced on the weekend, with those planning on drinking outside of their homes warned to expect fines.

Under current rules, up to 10 people from two households are allowed to drink in prescribed areas within the city council’s boundaries.

They include Flagstaff Gardens, Fitzroy Gardens and Jolimont Reserve.

Saturday night will see vastly different scenes on the streets of Melbourne compared to recent years.

Richmond fans flooded the streets of the suburb following wins in the 2017 and 2019 grand finals.

Authorities have warned that similar celebrations will not tolerated this time around.

Victoria’s “ring of steel” will also be bolstered with more mobile checkpoints to be set up along back roads in an effort to catch Melburnians.