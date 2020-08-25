Police have broken up a second anti-lockdown protest in as many days Dandenong, with police offering a stern warning to those meeting up.

A group of about 100 people were found to be meeting at George Andrews Reserve on Tuesday afternoon after having walked throughout Dandenong streets in a protest against Victoria’s stage four lockdowns.

The protest followed a similar meetup which occurred on Monday afternoon, with police saying that they are aware of the planned recurring protest.

Protesters were spotted being followed by police patrol cars.

11 people were reportedly issued with fines of $1,652 for breaching COVID directions, while the alleged organiser of the rallies was arrested and charged with incitement.

Victoria Police have warned would-be protesters that they would continue to monitor the protests and would be issuing more fines if required.

Those breaking Victoria’s COVID directions face a maximum on-the-spot fine of $1,652.

