Victoria’s Police Minister Lisa Neville has said police officers will now be able to issue COornavirus fines without seeking any permission.

Fines will still be reviewed to ensure they are legitimate but officers will be able to issue fines f people are gathered in groups of more than 10 outside or are having more than five people over to their house.

“They can issue those [fines] on the spot… [this is] really sending a really strong message that police need to strongly enforce those directives,” she said.

On Monday, 624 spot checks were carried out, with 170 for isolated individuals.

They will focus their checks on the hotspot council areas.

“The intention is to send a very strong message that if you are blatantly, deliberately breaching those rules you will get fined,” she said.