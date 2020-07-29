A birthday party on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula has led to three people copping coronavirus restriction fines.

The celebration infraction is among 103 fines issues by Victoria Police in the past 24 hours over breaching the chief health officer directions.

Four people were also fined after police found them in a car together and confirmed none of them resided at the same address.

There were also 33 fines issued for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home.

Police checked 23,396 vehicles at checkpoints on main arterial roads and conducted 5,178 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state.

A total of 181,306 spot checks have been conducted since March 21.

AAP