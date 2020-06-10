Police are continuing to search for a driver who allegedly fired a shotgun in a road rage incident on a Melbourne highway on Tuesday.

Two drivers were on the Hume Highway in Craigieburn at 12:50PM on Tuesday when the victim pulled over to get out of his ute to confront another driver.

The man who got out of his orange Holden Sedan, fired two shots from a shotgun at the victim’s vehicle.

Eight holes were put into the windscreen before the victim abounded his vehicle.

Police said there is a risk to the community until the man is apprehended.

No registration plate is known of the other car in the attack.

While the victim’s vehicle was damaged, no one was injured.

Police are urging anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to come forward.