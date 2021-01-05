Quarantine plans for all international players at this year’s Australian Open have been thrown into disarray after a contract with a Melbourne hotel were scrapped.

The Westin Melbourne hotel had been earmarked as the centre for the players’ mandatory quarantine stays, however, legal threats from apartment owners have left organisers and the state government scrambling to find an alternative.

Players are set to arrive into Melbourne on January 15 to begin their two-week quarantine before the grand slam kicks off on February 8.

On Monday it was revealed that owners of the hotel’s 36 private penthouses were considering legal action to block the quarantine deal made with the hotel.

Owners of the apartments argued that the plans posed a health risk both to those staying at the hotel and to the community.

The Age reports that management of The Westin Melbourne hotel held crisis talks with some penthouse owners on Monday after the owners claimed that they had not been initially consulted about the decision.

The government is expected to make an announcement about the tournament’s quarantine plans today.

