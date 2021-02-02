A plan to stop residents in one Melbourne council area from having barbecues in their backyards has been quietly scrapped.

Bayside Council flagged the idea to prohibit the burning of solid fuels including barbecues, pizza ovens and fire pits following a 2018 petition that garnered only five signatures.

The idea was floated past community members via a survey which received a resounding roasting.

Around 86 per cent of the 7,000 people who responded to the survey opposed the idea of banning the backyard barbie.

The original idea was put forward as a move to curb local carbon emissions.

The council will continue to seek feedback on either ideas to limit its residents’ environmental impact until early March.

Listen below to Jase & Pj chatting through it all!

Advertisement