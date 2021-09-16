Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a “modest” easing of restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne as the state anticipates reaching its goal of 70% first doses ahead of schedule.

The new freedoms will kick in from 11:59PM Friday evening and will include something that has been craved by residents – picnics.

A sixth reason to leave home will be officially added to the list, described as “outdoor social interaction.” It will allow up to five fully vaccinated adults from two households to come together for an activity. The cap doesn’t include their dependants who may not be eligible for vaccination.

Further to this, all residents will be able to meet with one other person from one household for outdoor social interaction regardless of their vaccination status.

The radius will also be extended from five kilometres to ten kilometres and and the exercise limit will be increased to four hours.

Two people will also be able to train with a personal trainer outdoors and communal outdoor exercise equipment and skate parks will be reopened.

Real estate inspections are also back on by appointment only and child-minding for school aged children will be permitted if one parent is an authorised worker.

In addition, the Premier has also announced that construction workers will need to show proof of vaccination by 11:59pm Thursday, 23rd of September.

It comes after an increased concern in coronavirus spread in construction settings, especially in regional areas.

Construction workers will also not be able to cross the metropolitan-regional boundary for work. New COVID-Safe measures will come into place such as the closure of tea rooms and food, worker shift bubbles, no food and drink consumed indoors at work and a dedicated marshal.