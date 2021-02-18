Peter Hitchener is a Melbourne treasure and we think everyone can agree he should be protected at all costs.

And during the city’s hard lockdown back in 2020, Channel Nine were willing to do what it took to shield him from danger.

When ‘Hitchy’ stopped by the studio for the first time in months, Jase & PJ asked him to confirm whether the network was actually going to EVACUATE him from Melbourne should things become too unsafe for him to stay in town.

And it turns out, it’s TRUE!

While he was in the studio, Jase & PJ took the opportunity to celebrate Hitchy’s massive milestone birthday coming up in a few days. He’s turning 75!

Happy Birthday!!

