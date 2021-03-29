Channel Nine’s long-standing Melbourne newsreader Peter Hitchener is reportedly feeling better after he was unable to finish reading last night’s evening bulletin.

Hitchener was partway through presenting Channel Nine’s 6pm TV news bulletin when he appeared to become disoriented.

He appeared to struggle with presenting his script from the teleprompter before being replaced by another newsreader.

Users immediately took to social media to express concern for the 75-year-old Melbourne stalwart, however, Nine were quick to assuage Victorians’ fears.

A Nine spokesperson confirmed to The Age that he had experienced a migraine and should be “back on deck” for tonight’s bulletin.

While reading tonight’s bulletin of 9News, Peter Hitchener experienced a migraine. He is now resting and we expect to see him back on deck tomorrow night. He is grateful for everyone’s concern. #9News — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) March 29, 2021

Thanks so much for your well wishes… I am feeling better already. I am most grateful for your support. — Peter Hitchener (@phitchener9) March 29, 2021

Hope you’re feeling better, Hitch!