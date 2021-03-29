Channel Nine’s long-standing Melbourne newsreader Peter Hitchener is reportedly feeling better after he was unable to finish reading last night’s evening bulletin.

Hitchener was partway through presenting Channel Nine’s 6pm TV news bulletin when he appeared to become disoriented.

He appeared to struggle with presenting his script from the teleprompter before being replaced by another newsreader.

Users immediately took to social media to express concern for the 75-year-old Melbourne stalwart, however, Nine were quick to assuage Victorians’ fears.

A Nine spokesperson confirmed to The Age that he had experienced a migraine and should be “back on deck” for tonight’s bulletin.

Hope you’re feeling better, Hitch!

