WA Premier Mark McGowan has announced metropolitan Perth and the Peel region will go into a three-day lockdown from midnight on Friday after a hotel quarantine outbreak led to community transmission.

Premier Mark McGowan says the lockdown is a necessary measure after two people, including a man who stayed in the hotel and completed quarantine before flying to Melbourne, spent days in the community while infectious.

Anzac Day dawn services will be cancelled and all people in the affected regions must wear masks when leaving their homes from 6pm on Friday.

“I know this is hard to take and I wish we didn’t need to be doing this,” Mr McGowan told reporters.

“But we can’t take any chances with the virus. We just can’t.”

The Mercure, which will no longer accept returned travellers, is one of three Perth quarantine hotels deemed to be of “high-risk” for ventilation issues.

Genomic testing has confirmed the virus spread in the corridors of the hotel from a couple who had returned from India.

A pregnant mother and her four-year-old daughter who were staying across the corridor tested positive and remain in quarantine at the hotel.

Victorian authorities on Friday confirmed a man who was staying in the room adjacent to the couple had also tested positive.

The man, who is asymptomatic, arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday after completing 14 days of quarantine at the hotel.

With AAP