The Victorian Government has declared Perth a red zone.
The decision has been made after the city received its first case of community transmission in 10 months.
The transmission is a leak from their hotel quarantine system but is likely to be an infection of the easily spreadable UK strain.
As Perth is a red zone, it means that anyone entering Victoria from Perth will now need a permit and a valid reason for entry.
Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!