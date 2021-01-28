A car has caused pedestrians in Melbourne CBD to jump out of the way this afternoon.

According to multiple witnesses on the scene, a green Toyota Corolla was driving fast as he was pursued by police and the Victoria Police Air Wing who had attempted to pull the driver over just before 5PM.

The car drove through the pedestrian area of Bourke Street Mall, as well as Swanston Street and St Kilda Road.

People who watched the incident unfold also have taken to social media to report the incident.

“Bloke drove up Swanston St, chucked a left and went tearing down Bourke St Mall with cops chasing after him,” one Twitter user explained.

“Folks running in every direction. Inside shops etc.”

Bloke drove up Swanston St, chucked a left and went tearing down Bourke St Mall with cops chasing after him. Then chucked a uwey and came back, continued up Swanny. — Dax (@daxzero1) January 28, 2021

No one has been injured in relation to the incident.

The car managed to get away from the scene and police are still on the lookout for the driver. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or 000 immediately.