After months of lockdown, Melburnians have been embracing the sunshine at every opportunity. However, for the next few days, we’ll need to be looking out for those moments a little more carefully.

Instead of gorgeous rays which have seen many friends and families pull out picnic rugs, there will be a medium to high chance of showers each day until Tuesday of next week (October 20).

It’ll all kick off with a possible Thursday thunderstorm in the afternoon which could also be accompanied with some pretty gusty winds. Yikes.

Luckily, the sun will be back out towards the end of next week and hopefully, we’ll be back out enjoying the sun in no time!