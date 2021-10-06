On Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews highlighted more than 20 postcodes that have less than 75 per cent vaccination coverage. Now described as ‘priority suburbs’, there will now be a vaccination blitz to increase rates in the areas.

Further to this, the Department of Health has now begun to publish vaccination data online so residents are able to easily track how their area is performing in the race to the 80 per cent target.

“They cover a range of areas, outer suburban areas like Campbellfield, Frankston North, inner-urban areas such as St Kilda or Kensington,” Andrews said in a press conference.

“People will be able to identify the vaccination rate in their own suburb. There will be a new interactive map published online and you’ll be able to see the vaccination rate, first and second, in your local community.”

There are 27 ‘priority postcodes’ that will be targeted as part of the push:

3023, 3037 and 3335 (Deer Park, Hillside and Caroline Springs and stretching to Rockbank)

3428, 3063 and 3430 (Bulla and other areas in Melbourne’s outer northwest)

3047, 3048, 3060, 3061, 3072, 3073, 3074, 3075, 3076, 3081, 3083, 3086 (Dallas, Coolaroo, Fawkner, Campbellfield, Preston, Reservoir, Thomastown, Lalor, Epping, Heidelberg West and areas near La Trobe University)

3175, 3177 and 3976 (Doveton, Dandenong and Hampton Park)

3200 (Frankston North)

3011 and 3031 (Footscray and Kensington)

3182, 3183 and 3184 (St Kilda)

To see how your area is tracking, head here.

