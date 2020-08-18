It has been revealed that 90% of Victoria’s Coronavirus cased can be traced back to the Rydges and Stamford Plaza hotels that were used for passengers returning from overseas.

In a statement to the Melbourne hotel quarantine inquiry, epidemiologist Dr Charles Alpren said the department of health had concluded that almost all cases had been linked to a sequence that started at the hotels.

The Rydges Hotel outbreak is linked to a family of four, which started with a family member falling ill on May 9 and the Stamford Plaza outbreak is linked to a man and a couple who became ill in early June.

Mr Alpren said it was likely 99 per cent of cases were traceable back to the two hotels, and that about 90 per cent were traceable back to Rydges.

They were two isolated exceptions to the hotel clusters, which involved four people.