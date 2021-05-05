NBN Co has revealed the 46 Victorian suburbs and towns that will be next in line for a fibre upgrade.

The next stage of the roll out will see residents be able to access speeds of 1Gbps, which is described as “ultrafast.”

A small scale launch will see the first customers be able to place orders for the higher speed services from November 2021, which the prediction that 94 per cent of the areas will have access by December 31 2021.

Here is the full list:

Aireys Inlet

Albert Park

Alfredton

Barwon Heads

Belmont

Berwick

Berwick South

Caroline Springs

Cowes

Craigieburn

Cranbourne

Deer Park

Delacombe

Derrimut

Echuca

Fairhaven

Geelong

Geelong West

Grovedale

Hampton Park

Hastings

Highton

Kalimna

Kangaroo Flat

Lakes Entrance

Leopold

Lyndhurst

Mernda

Mornington

Narre Warren

Ocean Grove

Pakenham

Pearcedale

Rosebud

Sebastopol

Seymore

Somerville

Sunshine West

Sydenham

Tarneit

Torquay

Traralgon

Warrnambool

Waurn Ponds

West Wodonga

Wodonga