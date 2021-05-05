NBN Co has revealed the 46 Victorian suburbs and towns that will be next in line for a fibre upgrade.
The next stage of the roll out will see residents be able to access speeds of 1Gbps, which is described as “ultrafast.”
A small scale launch will see the first customers be able to place orders for the higher speed services from November 2021, which the prediction that 94 per cent of the areas will have access by December 31 2021.
Here is the full list:
- Aireys Inlet
- Albert Park
- Alfredton
- Barwon Heads
- Belmont
- Berwick
- Berwick South
- Caroline Springs
- Cowes
- Craigieburn
- Cranbourne
- Deer Park
- Delacombe
- Derrimut
- Echuca
- Fairhaven
- Geelong
- Geelong West
- Grovedale
- Hampton Park
- Hastings
- Highton
- Kalimna
- Kangaroo Flat
- Lakes Entrance
- Leopold
- Lyndhurst
- Mernda
- Mornington
- Narre Warren
- Ocean Grove
- Pakenham
- Pearcedale
- Rosebud
- Sebastopol
- Seymore
- Somerville
- Sunshine West
- Sydenham
- Tarneit
- Torquay
- Traralgon
- Warrnambool
- Waurn Ponds
- West Wodonga
- Wodonga
Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!