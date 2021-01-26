More than 230 childcare providers throughout Victoria were either closed or issued with warnings between 2018 and 2020 due to serious breaches of care.

The exhaustive list of failures by the Victorian centres has been published by the state’s Department for Education and Training.

Of those listed, more than 110 of the childcare providers are family day care centres that have been found to have an “unacceptable risk to the safety, health and wellbeing of children”.

The Herald Sun reports that some of the childcare centres have breached safety standards on 20 or more occasions, but are still operating.

Breaches listed at centres across Victoria included children running across busy roads without the knowledge of the staff, staff with criminal histories working at providers and leaving children unsupervised for periods.

However, Victoria’s Early Childhood Minister Ingrid Stitt has praised the state’s childcare providers, saying that the vast majority do a good job.

“But we want parents to rest assured action is taken if providers do the wrong thing,” she told the Herald Sun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full list of affected childcare providers and reasons for enforcement actions can be found at the Education Department’s website.