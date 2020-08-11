Victoria Police have issued a total of 202 fines to individuals who breached the stage 4 restrictions over the last 24 hours.

Seventy people were outside of their homes past curfew, including one wannabe DJ who was “undertaking a lesson”, away from his home.

The man was found by police at a property he didn’t live at.

Multiple people attending convenience stores in the Metro Melbourne area to purchase food, cigarettes or “milk” outside of the curfew hours, were also fined.

A total of 33 people were fined for failing to wear a face-covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons.