Crews have responded to thousands of emergency calls overnight, as wild winds and rain and tore through the state.

Trees and branches were felled across Victoria by the winds, with gusts measured at a top of 119km/h in Puckapunyal.

Overnight, the SES had reportedly received over 2000 calls to tend to trees down, building damage and flooding.

Meanwhile, CFA crews say that motorists and residents had to be rescued after becoming stuck or injured by debris from the massive storm.

A spokesperson for the SES told the Herald Sun that around 126,000 homes were without power throughout the state.

Victorians had been warned to expect the wild weather, with flood and damaging wind warnings in place from yesterday.

And while the rain and winds are expected to ease today, weather warnings remain in place for various parts of Victoria, including Melbourne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those in the city have been warned to be aware of potentially damaging southerly winds for at least the morning.

However, things should start to look a little brighter as the city moves out of its two-week lockdown, with showers expected to mostly clear by Sunday.