Over a hundred passengers from a flight from Perth to Melbourne are still awaiting their coronavirus test results after they flew with a passenger infected with the virus last week.

Passengers who flew on Qantas flight QF778 out of Perth last Wednesday were instructed to get tested for the virus after it was revealed that a man had contracted COVID-19 from hotel quarantine in Perth before flying to Melbourne and testing positive himself.

The man’s family and close contacts have so far all tested negative, however, of the 241 passengers on the flight only 135 have received their test results.

Of the 10 airport staff who had been potentially exposed to the case six have tested negative.

Victoria has recorded no new cases of community transmission, with health authorities marking down the Perth case as ‘interstate transmission’.

The state has now recorded 58 consecutive days without a case of community transmission.

Meanwhile, Western Australians will find out tomorrow if its snap three-day lockdown is extended after two cases of community transmission were recorded.

