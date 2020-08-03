Outer Melbourne could get some SNOW today as an icy blast sweeps across southern Victorian.

Ferny Creek in the Dandenong ranges dropped to -1C on Tuesday morning and snow could fall as low as 400m.

Snow could also fall west of Melbourne in the Macedon ranges and north of Ballarat, with temperatures unlikely to get above 10C.

Snowing in Colac #2020 pic.twitter.com/8U14S2q9HQ — Lachie Sutherland (@LachSuth) August 3, 2020

The snow level is expected to lift on Wednesday to 500m but that means it could still fall at Mt Dandenong and Mt Macedon.

Melbourne will get high of just 11C on Tuesday, which is good weather for staying home!

