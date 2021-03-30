An out-of-control fire burning in Vermont South has forced the closure of the Burwood Highway during the Wednesday morning peak hour.

The massive fire is spread across two vacant buildings at the former site of the Australian Road Research Board opposite the Vermont Shopping Centre.

As a result of the blaze, all inbound lanes on the Burwood Highway have been closed to traffic at Mountain Highway.

Emergency services have issued a warning for those in the area to keep the roads clear for emergency services vehicles. While those sensitive to smoke are being told to stay indoors with the windows and doors shut.

16 emergency services vehicles are currently on-site tending to the blaze.

The fire does not pose a threat to the local community.

You can find continually-updated information about the blaze at the Vic Emergency website.

