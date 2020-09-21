Organisers of the Australian Open have revealed their plans to attract over 28,000 tennis fans each day to the 2021 event.

Tennis Australia’s CEO Craig Tiley told the Herald Sun that organisers are ready to charter planes to ferry international players to Melbourne to make sure the Grand Slam goes ahead.

However, the viability of the tennis open relies on both the federal and state governments opening up borders, granting visas and offering biosecurity support.

Under the plans revealed yesterday, as many as 400,000 people would be welcomed through Melbourne Park turnstiles over the course of the two-week event.

Social distancing, Mr Tiley says, would be aided by the size of Melbourne Park which stretches from Richmond to the edge of the CBD.

Those behind the event are pointing toward the Australian Open’s economic benefits as one reason to encourage authorities to get behind the Grand Slam.

“Ultimately we are going to invest multi-millions of dollars in offering our community, our city, state and country something that is going to be a contributor to economic rejuvenation,” Mr Tiley told the Herald Sun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Open is currently scheduled to take place between Monday 18th January and Sunday 31st January next year.