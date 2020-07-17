More than 22,000 footy fans packed Perth’s Optus Stadium last night with the Collingwood-Geelong clash hosting the largest crowd since the pandemic began.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing with one man jumping the fence and running onto the field in the dying minutes of the game.

He only made it about 30 metres out onto the field before being tackled by several security guards wearing masks and gloves who dragged him off.

He appeared to take his pants off but failed.

The pitch invader is now facing an eye-watering $50,000 fine and possible jail time under hefty new penalties introduced in WA with footy players subjected strict coronavirus quarantine rules.

The 28-year-old man was charged with failing to comply with directions and due to appear in court next week.