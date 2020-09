Melbourne postcode 3020 was responsible for nearly one-third of yesterdays 55 new Coronavirus cases.

The postcode which takes n Sunshine, Albion, Glengala, Sunshine North, Sunshine West recorded 16 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

However, only 7 postcodes in total recorded more than 1 Coronavirus case.

The second-highest increase came from postcode 3025, which reported four new coronavirus cases and takes in Altona East, Altona Gate and Altona North.