Brimbank’s total number of active Coronavirus cases has now surged past 500.

Another 459 Victorians were reported to have contacted Coronavirus on Sunday and cases remained steady in all council areas, apart from in Mornington Peninsula (13, -1), Melbourne CBD (279, -2) and Golden Plains (5, -1).

Brimbank now has 515 active cases.

Active cases increased or remained steady in every council area except for Hume (354, +16) and Mitchell (11, +2).

Numbers have continued to rise in south and east Melbourne areas, particularly in Yarra Ranges (37, +11) and Casey (157, +8).

Currently, stage 3 restrictions are due to end in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire on August 19.

“These restrictions have become necessary because of the sharp increase in cases,” said Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

“If you live in these areas, there’ll be only four reasons to leave your home: shopping for food and essential items; care and caregiving; daily exercise; and work and study, if you can’t do it from home.

“This stay at home direction will apply to your principal place of residence – which means you need to stay home and not use a holiday home.’’