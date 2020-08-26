Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed the state will not be moving from Stage 4 to the previous restriction-free workplace rules.

When asked by a reporter in his daily press conference what September 13 may look like for businesses, Andrews said “We will endeavour to give people as much notice as we possibly can on what the next stage looks like.’’

“But I would just say that we’re not going from Stage 4 to Stage 1… We’re not going from Stage 4 rules to no rules.

“It’ll have to be a graduated, cautious process because even at very low levels, the notion of just claiming victory and opening everything up again – those case numbers won’t stay low for very long.’’

Victoria recorded 149 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, with 24 deaths.