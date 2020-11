Victoria has recorded an 18th straight day of zero cases or deaths across the state.

There are three active cases, none of which are under investigation.

17,412 test results were received in the past 24 hours – which is over 10,000 more than the previous day.

The testing drive in Wyndham and Hume still goes ahead as part of the Stay Safe and Stay Open campaign. If you live in these areas, you can find more information on where to get tested here.