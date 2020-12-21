The Victorian Government has announced that the positive Coronavirus case declared in a returning Victorian resident is not of concern for the state.
The resident tested positive after returning from Sydney over the weekend and had been in the Northern Beaches area.
On arrival in Victoria, the young person, from the Moonee Valley area, isolated and got tested.
There are no exposure sites in the state, as the family isolated.
