Nine supermarkets, as well as a surf life saving club and a Dan Murphy’s store, have bee added to the growing list of high-risk COVID locations across Melbourne.

On Sunday, the Department of Health and Human Services updated the list of venues exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone who visited one of the venues at the date and time should monitor themselves for Coronavirus symptoms.

The latest venues include the following:

  • Woolworths Altona North, 18 September, 19 September and 20 September at 8am
  • Burwood One Shopping Centre, Burwood East, 13 September and 14 September
  • Carrum Foreshore Surf Life Saving Club, 18 September
  • Sarawan Spices, Clayton, 19 September 6pm
  • Coles Supermarket, Clayton 19 September 6pm
  • Clayton Supa Wash Coin Laundrette, Clayton, 20 September 6pm
  • FacadeX, Dandenong South, 17 September, 18 September
  • Flinders Street Train, Between Ringwood and Mitcham, 23 September 2pm
  • Pacific Shopping Centre Werribee, Hoppers Crossing, 17 September 10am – 2pm
  • Woolworths Hoppers Crossing, Hoppers Crossing, 19 September
  • Lilydale train between Mitcham and Ringwood, Lilydale, 23 September 12.15pm
  • Victorian Market Communications, Melbourne, 17 September to 18 September, 9am to 3pm
  • Primary Medical and Dental Centre, Melton, 16 September and 17 September
  • Woolworths, Coburns Central Shopping, Melton, 16 September and 17 September
  • Bus 907 to/from Mitcham Station, Mitcham, 19 September 3pm and 3.30pm
  • Bus 907 to/from Mitcham Station, Mitcham, 23 September 12pm and 2.30pm
  • Coles Mitcham, Mitcham, 19 September 3.15pm and 23 September 2pm
  • Woolworths Central Shopping Centre, Niddrie, 18 September
  • Woolworths Oakleigh South, Oakleigh South, 14 September and 16 September
  • Dan Murphy’s Sunshine, Sunshine North, 14 September
  • Coles Tarneit West, Tarneit, 20 September 12pm to 1pm
  • Shearwater Village Park, Werribee, 20 September 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Victoria reported 16 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday 

Coronavirus COVID-19 melbourne victoria