Nine supermarkets, as well as a surf life saving club and a Dan Murphy’s store, have bee added to the growing list of high-risk COVID locations across Melbourne.

On Sunday, the Department of Health and Human Services updated the list of venues exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone who visited one of the venues at the date and time should monitor themselves for Coronavirus symptoms.

The latest venues include the following:

Woolworths Altona North, 18 September, 19 September and 20 September at 8am

Burwood One Shopping Centre, Burwood East, 13 September and 14 September

Carrum Foreshore Surf Life Saving Club, 18 September

Sarawan Spices, Clayton, 19 September 6pm

Coles Supermarket, Clayton 19 September 6pm

Clayton Supa Wash Coin Laundrette, Clayton, 20 September 6pm

FacadeX, Dandenong South, 17 September, 18 September

Flinders Street Train, Between Ringwood and Mitcham, 23 September 2pm

Pacific Shopping Centre Werribee, Hoppers Crossing, 17 September 10am – 2pm

Woolworths Hoppers Crossing, Hoppers Crossing, 19 September

Lilydale train between Mitcham and Ringwood, Lilydale, 23 September 12.15pm

Victorian Market Communications, Melbourne, 17 September to 18 September, 9am to 3pm

Primary Medical and Dental Centre, Melton, 16 September and 17 September

Woolworths, Coburns Central Shopping, Melton, 16 September and 17 September

Bus 907 to/from Mitcham Station, Mitcham, 19 September 3pm and 3.30pm

Bus 907 to/from Mitcham Station, Mitcham, 23 September 12pm and 2.30pm

Coles Mitcham, Mitcham, 19 September 3.15pm and 23 September 2pm

Woolworths Central Shopping Centre, Niddrie, 18 September

Woolworths Oakleigh South, Oakleigh South, 14 September and 16 September

Dan Murphy’s Sunshine, Sunshine North, 14 September

Coles Tarneit West, Tarneit, 20 September 12pm to 1pm

Shearwater Village Park, Werribee, 20 September 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Victoria reported 16 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday