Nine supermarkets, as well as a surf life saving club and a Dan Murphy’s store, have bee added to the growing list of high-risk COVID locations across Melbourne.
On Sunday, the Department of Health and Human Services updated the list of venues exposed to COVID-19.
Anyone who visited one of the venues at the date and time should monitor themselves for Coronavirus symptoms.
The latest venues include the following:
- Woolworths Altona North, 18 September, 19 September and 20 September at 8am
- Burwood One Shopping Centre, Burwood East, 13 September and 14 September
- Carrum Foreshore Surf Life Saving Club, 18 September
- Sarawan Spices, Clayton, 19 September 6pm
- Coles Supermarket, Clayton 19 September 6pm
- Clayton Supa Wash Coin Laundrette, Clayton, 20 September 6pm
- FacadeX, Dandenong South, 17 September, 18 September
- Flinders Street Train, Between Ringwood and Mitcham, 23 September 2pm
- Pacific Shopping Centre Werribee, Hoppers Crossing, 17 September 10am – 2pm
- Woolworths Hoppers Crossing, Hoppers Crossing, 19 September
- Lilydale train between Mitcham and Ringwood, Lilydale, 23 September 12.15pm
- Victorian Market Communications, Melbourne, 17 September to 18 September, 9am to 3pm
- Primary Medical and Dental Centre, Melton, 16 September and 17 September
- Woolworths, Coburns Central Shopping, Melton, 16 September and 17 September
- Bus 907 to/from Mitcham Station, Mitcham, 19 September 3pm and 3.30pm
- Bus 907 to/from Mitcham Station, Mitcham, 23 September 12pm and 2.30pm
- Coles Mitcham, Mitcham, 19 September 3.15pm and 23 September 2pm
- Woolworths Central Shopping Centre, Niddrie, 18 September
- Woolworths Oakleigh South, Oakleigh South, 14 September and 16 September
- Dan Murphy’s Sunshine, Sunshine North, 14 September
- Coles Tarneit West, Tarneit, 20 September 12pm to 1pm
- Shearwater Village Park, Werribee, 20 September 4.30pm to 5.30pm
Victoria reported 16 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday