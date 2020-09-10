53 postcodes areas across Melbourne are now COVID-19-free, with no known active cases in the areas.

On Thursday, 9 more postcodes were added to the list of those suburbs without an active case.

Altona, Brunswick South, Ringwood and Nunawading were among the suburbs that are now officially coronavirus-free.

The postcodes with no active cases as of yesterday are:

3018 – Altona, Seaholme

3055 – Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West

3081 – Bellfield, Heidelberg Heights, Heidelberg West, Heidelberg RGH

3093 – Lower Plenty

3104 – Balwyn North, Greythorn

3131 – Forest Hill, Nunawading, Brentford Square

3135 – Ringwood, Heathmont, Bedford Rd

3153 – Bayswater, Bayswater North

3170 – Mulgrave, Waverley Gardens

Meanwhile, these postcodes were already officially COVID-free:

3005 – World Trade Centre

3006 – Southbank, South Wharf

3008 – Docklands

3010 – University of Melbourne

3045 – Melbourne Airport

3050 – Royal Melbourne Hospital

3054 – Carlton North, Princess Hill

3063 – Oaklands Junction, Yuroke

3086 – La Trobe University

3089 – Diamond Creek

3091 – Yarrambat (No Cases Ever)

3094 – Montmorency

3096 – Wattle Glen

3097 – Bend Of Islands, Watsons Creek, Kangaroo Ground

3099 – Arthurs Creek, Cottles Bridge, Hurstbridge, Nutfield, Strathewen

3102 – Kew East

3105 – Bulleen

3107 – Templestowe Lower

3108 – Doncaster

3111 – Donvale

3114 – Park Orchards

3115 – Wonga Park

3116 – Chirnside Park

3123 – Auburn, Hawthorn East

3124 – Camberwell, Camberwell North, Camberwell South, Camberwell West, Hartwell, Middle Camberwell

3125 – Bennettswood, Burwood, Surrey Hills South

3133 – Vermont, Vermont South

3139 – Beenak, Don Valley, Hoddles Creek, Launching Place, Seville, Seville East, Wandin East, Wandin North, Woori Yallock, Yellingbo

3143 – Armadale, Armadale North

3145 – Caulfield East, Central Park, Darling, Darling South, Malvern East, Wattle Tree Road Po

3146 – Glen Iris, Tooronga

3147 – Ashburton, Ashwood

3154 – The Basin

3156 – Ferntree Gully, Lysterfield, Lysterfield South, Mountain Gate, Upper Ferntree Gully

3159 – Menzies Creek, Selby

3161 – Caulfield Junction, Caulfield North

3162 – Caulfield, Caulfield South, Hopetoun Gardens

3166 – Hughesdale, Huntingdale, Oakleigh, Oakleigh East

3178 – Rowville

3179 – Scoresby

3180 – Knoxfield

3194 – Mentone, Mentone East, Moorabbin Airport

3201 – Carrum Downs

3202 – Heatherton

Advertisement