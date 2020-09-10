53 postcodes areas across Melbourne are now COVID-19-free, with no known active cases in the areas.
On Thursday, 9 more postcodes were added to the list of those suburbs without an active case.
Altona, Brunswick South, Ringwood and Nunawading were among the suburbs that are now officially coronavirus-free.
The postcodes with no active cases as of yesterday are:
3018 – Altona, Seaholme
3055 – Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West
3081 – Bellfield, Heidelberg Heights, Heidelberg West, Heidelberg RGH
3093 – Lower Plenty
3104 – Balwyn North, Greythorn
3131 – Forest Hill, Nunawading, Brentford Square
3135 – Ringwood, Heathmont, Bedford Rd
3153 – Bayswater, Bayswater North
3170 – Mulgrave, Waverley Gardens
Meanwhile, these postcodes were already officially COVID-free:
3005 – World Trade Centre
3006 – Southbank, South Wharf
3008 – Docklands
3010 – University of Melbourne
3045 – Melbourne Airport
3050 – Royal Melbourne Hospital
3054 – Carlton North, Princess Hill
3063 – Oaklands Junction, Yuroke
3086 – La Trobe University
3089 – Diamond Creek
3091 – Yarrambat (No Cases Ever)
3094 – Montmorency
3096 – Wattle Glen
3097 – Bend Of Islands, Watsons Creek, Kangaroo Ground
3099 – Arthurs Creek, Cottles Bridge, Hurstbridge, Nutfield, Strathewen
3102 – Kew East
3105 – Bulleen
3107 – Templestowe Lower
3108 – Doncaster
3111 – Donvale
3114 – Park Orchards
3115 – Wonga Park
3116 – Chirnside Park
3123 – Auburn, Hawthorn East
3124 – Camberwell, Camberwell North, Camberwell South, Camberwell West, Hartwell, Middle Camberwell
3125 – Bennettswood, Burwood, Surrey Hills South
3133 – Vermont, Vermont South
3139 – Beenak, Don Valley, Hoddles Creek, Launching Place, Seville, Seville East, Wandin East, Wandin North, Woori Yallock, Yellingbo
3143 – Armadale, Armadale North
3145 – Caulfield East, Central Park, Darling, Darling South, Malvern East, Wattle Tree Road Po
3146 – Glen Iris, Tooronga
3147 – Ashburton, Ashwood
3154 – The Basin
3156 – Ferntree Gully, Lysterfield, Lysterfield South, Mountain Gate, Upper Ferntree Gully
3159 – Menzies Creek, Selby
3161 – Caulfield Junction, Caulfield North
3162 – Caulfield, Caulfield South, Hopetoun Gardens
3166 – Hughesdale, Huntingdale, Oakleigh, Oakleigh East
3178 – Rowville
3179 – Scoresby
3180 – Knoxfield
3194 – Mentone, Mentone East, Moorabbin Airport
3201 – Carrum Downs
3202 – Heatherton