Two clothing stores along with a suburban restaurant have been added to Victoria’s growing list of locations exposed to positive cases of COVID-19.

Health authorities have issued alerts for The Nike Company on Buckhurst Street in South Melbourne, Culture Kings on Russell Street in the CBD and the Tamarind 8 Sri Lankan Restaurant in Narre Warren.

Those who visited the Nike store on December 30 between 12pm and 12:45pm are being considered a close contact, they are being advised to get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the test result.

If you visited the Culture Kings store on December 30 between 1pm and 1:30pm, health authorities have warned to monitor and get tested if you experience any symptoms.

Meanwhile, a COVID-positive person reportedly attended the Tamarind 8 Sri Lankan restaurant to collect take-away on December 30 between 6:30pm and 7pm. Anyone at that restaurant at the same time is being urged to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result.

The shops and restaurant are the latest added to the growing, and frequently changing, list of exposed locations across Victoria.

You can find the most up-to-date list of exposed locations at the DHHS website here.

Victoria recorded three new cases of community transmission yesterday, with 38 cases now confirmed as active across the state.