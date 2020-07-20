Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly been granted permission by the NSW Government to avoid hotel quarantine, and instead, self-isolate at their $6.5 million mansion in the Southern Highlands.

The couple, who flew from Tennessee to Sydney in a private jet, were joined on the flight by their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and will remain at their NSW property for 14 days.

The NSW Government states that those returning from overseas can be exempt from staying at a quarantine hotel if there are “strong medical, health or compassionate grounds”.

Nicole will shortly begin filming her new TV series, Nine Perfect Strangers, in NSW. The production, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies), will reportedly bring $100 million into the local film industry, and subsequently create hundreds of jobs.

Cast and crew members from overseas and interstate will be required to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days upon their arrival in NSW. Nicole will star in the show alongside Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Manny Jacinto.

Filming will commence on August 10th, and continue for 19 weeks.