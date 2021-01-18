Nick Kyrgios has criticised Novak Djokovic after the world No.1 reportedly wrote to Australian Open organisers asking them to ease quarantine restrictions for players.

There are 72 players in hard quarantine and unable to train outside their hotel rooms for 14 days after positive COVID-19 tests on tournament charter flights.

Djokovic reportedly sent Australian Open boss Craig Tiley a letter with six demands he wanted actioned for the players in lockdown in Melbourne.

A Spanish tennis website reported that Djokovic’s “demands” included reduced isolation periods, better food and having players moved to “private houses with tennis courts” and.

Kyrgios, ranked 47th in the world, took to Twitter on Monday night to share his opinion on the matter.

“Djokovic is a tool,” Kyrgios wrote while sharing a news report.

Bernard Tomic’s girlfriend, Vanessa Sierra, also drew some flak from Kyrgios after complaining that the food served at their quarantine hotel room was cold and grumbling about having to wash her own hair.

“This is the worst part of quarantine,” Sierra said on her YouTube channel.

“I don’t wash my own hair. I’ve never washed my own hair. It’s just not something that I do. I normally have hairdressers that do it twice a week for me.

“This is the situation that we’re dealing with. I can’t wait to get out of quarantine just so I can get my hair done.”

Kyrgios, who has railed at tennis players who have breached COVID-19 protocols since the start of the pandemic, was not amused.

“I don’t mind Bernie but his Mrs obviously has no perspective, ridiculous scenes,” Kyrgios wrote.

Kyrgios criticised Djokovic time and again in 2020 for organising the Adria Tour exhibition event in the Balkans, where multiple players including the top-ranked Serbian contracted the virus.

Djokovic, who opted to rent a private house instead of staying at a hotel during the 2020 US Open, is among top players who are serving their mandatory quarantine in Adelaide before travelling to Melbourne for the year’s first Grand Slam.

AAP