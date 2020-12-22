With the dates for the 2021 Australian Open only recently confirmed, organisers have revealed how they plan on protecting against COVID-19 at the Grand Slam event.

For the first time in the history of the Open, fans will not be permitted to move freely around Melbourne Park with their entry tickets.

Instead, each ticket will be designated one of three zones with its own entrance to specific areas of the Melbourne Park site.

The first of the zones will limit fans to Rod Laver Arena, Grand Slam Oval and most of the popular food and drink venues in the park.

Those in zone two will be able to access Margaret Court Arena, the outside courts on the city side of the venue and Garden Square with the big screen. While zone three takes in John Cain Arena, the outside courts east of Rod Laver Arena and the practice village where players warm up.

Tickets go on sale from Wednesday and will either be cheaper or frozen at 2020 prices and will be available for purchase in maximum group sizes of six people.

John Cain Arena priced from $49 on weekdays & $59 weekends

Rod Laver Arena priced from $62 day & $65 nights

Margaret Court Arena priced from $56 day & $60 nights

But you might want to get in quickly, only a quarter of the usual ticket allowance will be up for grabs from Wednesday.