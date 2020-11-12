Investigations are continuing into a COVID-19 case in South Australia to determine if the infection in the aged care worker, who recently returned from Victoria will derail plans to ease border rules.

The woman in her 20s flew into Adelaide on Monday on a Jetstar flight and is in hotel quarantine.

Chief public health officer Prof Nicola Spurrier said she had previously tested positive for coronavirus in Victoria in August but had since been cleared.

Further tests are underway to determine if her case is an old infection and she is still shedding deadly virus, or if it is a rare case of reinfection.

“Out of an abundance of caution the case is being considered infectious,” Prof Spurrier said.

Premier Steven Marshall said SA would be guided by health advice as to whether the case would delay plans to lift the harder border closure with Victoria.

The state’s transition committee is due to meet on Friday and is expected to consider relaxing the rules to allow people to travel into South Australia provided they home quarantine for 14 days.

That could clear the way for all border restrictions with Victoria to be lifted by Christmas.

Mr Marshall said the Christmas timetable remained a reasonable expectation, but the state would not ease restrictions until it was safe to do so.

“We need to see if this case sets us back at all,” the premier said on Thursday.

“It is a complex case and we’re trying to trace the origin.”

AAP