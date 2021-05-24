On Monday, Victorian health authorities confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Melbourne, putting to an end several months with no community transmission in Victoria.

News of the new cases follows revelations that the incorrect Woolworths store was listed under a previous COVID-19 exposure list.

Health authorities incorrectly listed Woolworths Epping instead of the supermarket’s Epping North store on their list of public exposure sites.

The Victorian Department of Health corrected this error after traces of the virus were detected in wastewater around Epping and Wollert.

The state’s chief health officer Brett Sutton confirmed the four new cases on Monday afternoon, warning that Victoria should expect to see more cases in the coming days.

Since then, new exposure sites have been added to the list of at-risk locations:

Tier 1 exposure sites, get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure:

Bundoora – Jump Swim School 4/37 The Concord – 21st May 8:55am – 10:15am

Epping – Nando’s Shop 17 Dalton Village – 19th May, 8:30pm – 9:20pm

Epping North – Woolworths Epping North Shop 13, 2 Lyndarum Drive – 22nd May, 4:45pm – 5:45pm

Maribyrnong – Highpoint Shopping Centre – 20th May, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Tier 2 exposure sites, get tested urgently and isolate until you have a negative result

Brunswick – Futsal Brunswick 409 Victoria St – 23rd May, 9:00am – 10:00am

Epping – Epping North Shopping Centre – 22nd May, 4:45pm – 5:50pm

Epping – House and Party Store 2 Lyndarum Drive – 22nd May 5:15pm-5:50pm

Epping – Urban Diner Food Court, Pacific Epping Shopping Centre – 23rd May, 1:15pm – 2:30pm

Reservoir – Shell Coles Express, 192-202 Broadway & Whitelaw Street – 18th May, 3:15pm – 4:15pm

Reservoir – BT Connor Reserve, 200 Broadhurst Avenue – 21st May, 8:00pm – 11:30pm