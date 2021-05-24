On Monday, Victorian health authorities confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Melbourne, putting to an end several months with no community transmission in Victoria.
News of the new cases follows revelations that the incorrect Woolworths store was listed under a previous COVID-19 exposure list.
Health authorities incorrectly listed Woolworths Epping instead of the supermarket’s Epping North store on their list of public exposure sites.
The Victorian Department of Health corrected this error after traces of the virus were detected in wastewater around Epping and Wollert.
The state’s chief health officer Brett Sutton confirmed the four new cases on Monday afternoon, warning that Victoria should expect to see more cases in the coming days.
Since then, new exposure sites have been added to the list of at-risk locations:
Tier 1 exposure sites, get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure:
- Bundoora – Jump Swim School 4/37 The Concord – 21st May 8:55am – 10:15am
- Epping – Nando’s Shop 17 Dalton Village – 19th May, 8:30pm – 9:20pm
- Epping North – Woolworths Epping North Shop 13, 2 Lyndarum Drive – 22nd May, 4:45pm – 5:45pm
- Maribyrnong – Highpoint Shopping Centre – 20th May, 5:00pm – 8:00pm
Tier 2 exposure sites, get tested urgently and isolate until you have a negative result
- Brunswick – Futsal Brunswick 409 Victoria St – 23rd May, 9:00am – 10:00am
- Epping – Epping North Shopping Centre – 22nd May, 4:45pm – 5:50pm
- Epping – House and Party Store 2 Lyndarum Drive – 22nd May 5:15pm-5:50pm
- Epping – Urban Diner Food Court, Pacific Epping Shopping Centre – 23rd May, 1:15pm – 2:30pm
- Reservoir – Shell Coles Express, 192-202 Broadway & Whitelaw Street – 18th May, 3:15pm – 4:15pm
- Reservoir – BT Connor Reserve, 200 Broadhurst Avenue – 21st May, 8:00pm – 11:30pm