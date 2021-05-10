Three new safe injecting rooms would be built in three Melbourne suburbs under a new proposal being put forward to state parliament.

Under the plan being put forward by cross-bench MP Fiona Patten, new centres would be constructed in St Kilda, Footscray and Dandenong.

The centres would provide supervised drug injection while also being able to carry out pill testing.

If built, the centres would join the highly-contentious North Richmond centre along with a second centre which is set to be built near the Queen Victoria Market.

Ms Patten conceded that the plans would be controversial, but said that the North Richmond centre was “saving lives”.

However, opponents of the North Richmond injecting rooms say that the centre has attracted an increase in anti-social behaviour in the suburb.

A member of the North Richmond resident’s action group told the Herald Sun that the centre attracts people from outside of Melbourne.

“We’ve seen an increase in crime, street injecting, anti-social behaviour and ambulances,” the group member told the Herald Sun.