In news that may surprise some, a new poll has revealed that the majority of Victorians support the way in which Premier Daniel Andrews has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

A poll undertaken by The Age has found that just over half of Victorians back Andrews, in spite of months of lockdowns and questions over the state’s bungled hotel quarantine scheme.

The poll had been conducted last week, prior to the Premier delaying an announcement on easing restrictions on Sunday and his eventual Monday press conference in which he announced the much-anticipated easing of restrictions.

Of those surveyed, 52 per cent of people approve of Andrews’ leadership performance throughout the pandemic.

The state’s chief health officer Brett Sutton also fared favourably, with 57 per cent of Victorians surveyed supporting his approach to COVID-19 and its accompanying lockdowns.

However, those polled were not so glowing in their endorsement of state opposition leader Michael O’Brien, with only 15 per cent of people approving of his approach and the vast majority of Victorians indicating that they would prefer Andrews as Premier.

In spite of the support, the poll also found that most people believe that the government’s mismanagement of the hotel quarantine program led to Victoria’s second wave of COVID-19.

