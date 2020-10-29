A new poll has found that young Victorians’ mental health has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying lockdown.

The poll, commissioned by The Age and 9News, also found that Victorians are worried about heading back into a lockdown if Melbourne is faced with a third wave.

Three quarters of those aged 18 to 24 say that their mental health has been impacted by COVID-19, with 65 per cent of those aged 25 to 39 reporting mental health effects from the pandemic.

However, the pandemic’s impact decreased as people got older, with only 35 per cent of those aged 55 and over reporting similar impacts on their mental health.

As Melbourne emerges from its four month lockdown, people are fearful that they will be sent back home for another long stretch.

The poll found that a third of Victorians are worried that next year will bring a third wave of the virus.

In August, the state and federal governments announced funding to support Victorians’ mental health.

The state promised $60 million for community mental health care, while the Commonwealth set aside almost $32 million for the creation of 15 mental health clinics in the state.

If this story has raised concerns for you or someone in your life, support is available. You can seek support from Lifeline via 13 11 14 and www.lifeline.org.au; Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au; Kids Help Line on 1800 55 1800; or via Headspace.org.au.