Education minister James Merlino has announced new support for VCAL and VET students.

More than 10,000 students who are in their final year of schooling will be able to access special consideration for their reports.

School closure, long absences, mental health challenges and extra responsibilities are among the things that will be considered.

Students who do to complete their VET qualifications in 2020 will now have their 2021 VET fees waived.

A $4.6 million boost will also cover extra costs for Year 12 students to catch up in Term 4 and will cover new costs outside their schools current budget.