Traffic on Melbourne’s roads has dropped by almost 50%, while public transport usage has fallen by up to 90 per cent due to Coronavirus restrictions, according to new data.

However, the Department of Transport data has also shown that it is starting to get back on track, with roads, trains, buses and trams now seeing more usage.

While traffic has still maintained a lower usage than pre-pandemic, the easing of restrictions has seen them become more congested.

The data shows that on June 10, eight million trips were taken on Melbourne’s roads, which is down from 10 million at the same time last year.

Melbourne’s public transport system would usually have two million commuters a day but at the peak of the pandemic, it fell to 200,000.

Now, based on June 10, it’s back to 535,000 trips, which is still down by 72%.

The busiest times of day on public transport at the moment are between 3-4pm and 8-9am.

A Department of Transport spokesman said “If you are working from home, you must keep working from home — this will help ensure there is room onboard our trains, trams and buses for people to put distance between themselves and other passengers.’

“We’re seeing patronage and traffic down across the network — as people are doing the right thing and staying home.”

Full timetables will continue to operate.